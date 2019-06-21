Mother accused of running over 3-year-old son at Westchase apartment complex

HOUSTON - A mother was charged Thursday after investigators originally said she accidentally ran over her 3-year-old son earlier this month.

Lexus Stagg, 26, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with the June 11 incident at the Westchase Grand Apartments near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Wilcrest Drive.

Police said on the night of the crash, Stagg accidentally ran over Lord Renfro while backing out of a parking spot.

Police said Friday that Stagg had stopped her vehicle in the driveway of the apartment complex and began backing up as three children were tapping on the outside of the vehicle. Police said Stagg switched gears and drove forward. Police said two of the three children moved out of the way, but Lord got in front of the vehicle and was hit.

On the night of the crash, police said Stagg originally thought she had hit a pothole, but people in the parking lot who witnessed the crash informed her of what happened.

Stagg did not show visible signs of intoxication, police said.

