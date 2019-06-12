Boy struck, killed by vehicle being driven by his mother at apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police said a 3-year-old boy was killed after his mother accidentally backed over him in her SUV at a west Houston apartment complex.

Lt. Thurston Roberson said the call came in around 7 p.m. from the Westchase Grand Apartments located at 10801 Richmond Ave.

Roberson said during a news conference that the driver of the white Lincoln SUV was in the process of backing out from a parking spot.

“Apparently, the driver was looking forward and communicating with some people in front of her vehicle and while she backed up, the people behind her moved, her child, a 3-year-old male, ran behind her vehicle,” Roberson said.

The mother didn't immediately realize she had hit her child, according to police.

Investigators speculate that initially, the woman thought she hit a pothole or a bump. Police said the people nearby notified the driver of what happened.

At the scene, the mother broke down as family members tried to console her.

“She is managing the best that she can in order to facilitate us with information that we need so we can conduct this investigation, but quite naturally, she’s distraught,” Roberson said.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division was at the scene with police investigators.

The mother was evaluated, but police said at that time it did not appear she was under the influence.

“At this point, it’s an unfortunate accident,” Roberson said.

It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

