Maleah Davis search suspended due to flooding

HOUSTON - The Texas EquuSearch group suspended their search for a 4-year-old girl reported missing Sunday.

The search for Maleah Davis began over the weekend after her stepfather told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted by three men in a blue Chevy truck. He said he was knocked out and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Texas EquuSearch joined the growing effort to find Maleah on Monday, but heavy rains Tuesday forced them to call off the search.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Texas EquuSearch officials said that floodwaters have inundated the area that crews wanted to scour, and the search had been suspended until further notice.

“We will issue a call-out once we plan to resume the search for Maleah,” organizers wrote in the post. “The rain may slow us, but it won’t stop or discourage us from finding little Maleah.”

MISSING: Maleah Davis – Houston, Texas (5/03/19) UPDATE: The search scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday – May 8th 2019... Posted by Texas EquuSearch - TXEQ on Monday, May 6, 2019

Investigators have said that Maleah’s stepfather is considered a person of interest in connection with her disappearance and that his story about how she went missing has changed several times.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.