Stepfather now person of interest in case of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis, police say

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Maleah Davis' stepfather, Darion Vence, is now a person of interest in the case of her disappearance, according to Houston police. 

Vence was the last person to see Maleah before she went missing. Vence told police he, his 2-year-old son and Maleah were abducted Friday evening by three men in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck, investigators said. He said he was knocked out by one of the men and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone. 

On Tuesday morning, Child Protective Services confirmed to KPRC2 that the state agency received a report of allegations of physical abuse in August after Maleah suffered a head injury. 

Family friends, Houston police and Texas Equusearch continue to search for Maleah.

