Stepfather now person of interest in case of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis, police say

HOUSTON - Maleah Davis' stepfather, Darion Vence, is now a person of interest in the case of her disappearance, according to Houston police.

Vence was the last person to see Maleah before she went missing. Vence told police he, his 2-year-old son and Maleah were abducted Friday evening by three men in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck, investigators said. He said he was knocked out by one of the men and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

READ: Darion Vence's timeline of events before Maleah Davis' disappearance

On Tuesday morning, Child Protective Services confirmed to KPRC2 that the state agency received a report of allegations of physical abuse in August after Maleah suffered a head injury.

READ: Why CPS says Maleah Davis was pulled from her home last year

Family friends, Houston police and Texas Equusearch continue to search for Maleah.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.