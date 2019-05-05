Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Houston girl, possibly taken by 3 men in truck

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday in connection with the disappearance of 5-year-old Maleah Davis.

Houston police said three men in a crew cab, pickup truck may have kidnapped Maleah.

Maleah was last seen somewhere near State Highway 6 and the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, police said.

The Amber Alert said Maleah, her stepfather and his two-year-old son were reportedly abducted by the three. "The father was assaulted, and he and his son were dropped off in the southwest Houston/Sugar Land area Saturday night. The abductors kept Maleah with them and drove off," the alert said.

She was last seen by her stepfather, who described the three men as Hispanics in their 30s driving a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck.

Police said the motive in the kidnapping incident and its original north Houston location are unknown at this time.

Maleah was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket, blue jeans and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Investigators are working to interview family members throughout the morning.

AlertHouston: Houston Police Issue AMBER Alert for Missing Five-Year-Old Maleah Davis. She was last seen Saturday night around 8 p.m. wearing a light blue Under Armour jacket, blue jeans, and gray Under Armour tennis shoes with pink and white details. https://t.co/eCQ0R6wZLA — AlertHouston (@AlertHouston) May 5, 2019

UPDATE-1: An #AmberAlert has been issued for Maleah. Her stepfather stated he, Maleah and Maleah's 2-year-old brother were abducted by 3 males sometime Friday night (May 3) in north Houston. The stepfather and brother were dropped off in the Sugar Land area on Saturday night. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.