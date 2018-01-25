HOUSTON - KPRC2 will host 'Making Houston Stronger: A Town Hall on Rebuilding Our Region' on Monday, Jan. 29.

The town hall special will air on KPRC2 and stream on Click2Houston.com.

After Hurricane Harvey's flood waters left families stranded, homes damaged and loved ones lost, Houston-area residents showed the world what it means to be Houston Strong.

Now, we look back to help shape our future, with leaders who were there on the front lines during our darkest hours.

KPRC2 brings you an in-depth discussion with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett about the lessons we've learned and what's being done to protect the Houston area from another flood catastrophe.

