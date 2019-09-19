Who do I call? A list of emergency resources for counties in the Houston area

HOUSTON - A county-by-county list of resources around the Houston area.
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Harris County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Montgomery County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Fort Bend County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Brazoria County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Galveston County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Wharton County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Liberty County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Waller County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Chambers County
Who do I call? A list of resources for those in Matagorda County
