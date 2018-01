The Texas Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on October 29, 2014.

HOUSTON - Contacting your members of Congress is harder than you might think, so we wanted to put the information all in one place.

Many representatives and senators don't make their emails publicly available, instead offering a submission form on their websites.

Here are links to contact your members of Congress:

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Find your U.S. representatives using your home address

Find your Texas representatives using your home address

