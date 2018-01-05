Lyric Market food hall to open in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - A new culinary marketplace is set to open in fall 2018 in downtown Houston's Theatre District.

The Lyric Market is a 31,000 square foot project with terraces and a plaza centered around The Virtuoso sculpture of the Lyric Centre at the intersection of Smith and Prairie streets.

More Headlines

The building's glass exterior will feature LED panels and a glass box hovering 60 feet over the sidewalks.

The Lyric Market will also feature a terrace with seating, fire pits and a view of the plaza below.

"There is no question that great food has always been a large part of Houston culture. We wanted to celebrate that and marry it with a memorable experience that would leave you wanting to return," real estate developer Jonathan Enav said. "Throughout, you will find yourself surrounded by a beautifully designed space crafted with painstaking attention to detail, an exciting atmosphere filled with live music, and the hustle and bustle of an international market all in Downtown Houston."

PHOTOS: Lyric Market renderings

The building also has nearly 800 above-ground parking spaces.

Local restaurant group Clark Cooper Concepts will spearhead bringing the culinary choices to the market.

The project is estimated to cost $58 million.

Visit www.lyricmarket.com for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.