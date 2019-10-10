Student wounded in after-hours shooting at Westbury High School, district officials say

HOUSTON - A student was wounded Tuesday in a shooting that happened at Westbury High School, according to school district officials.

In a statement, officials with the Houston Independent School District called the incident "isolated" and said it happened after school hours.

"The student received immediate medical attention and is recovering," officials said in the statement.

Officials said the HISD Police Department is investigating the case and extra patrols are being conducted at the school.

It was not clear if the shooting was intentional or accidental. It was also not clear if anyone had been charged in connection with the case.

