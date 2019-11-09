Simone Biles in the doghouse: Gymnast helps raise money for animal shelter

MAGNOLIA, Texas - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles spent part of her Friday night in the doghouse, but it was all for a good cause.

The record-setting gymnast from Spring partnered with Magnolia-based Abandoned Animal Rescue to help raise money for shelter pets that are in search of loving homes.

Biles spent about an hour at the kennel and visited a dog named Lilly. She said it gave her a glimpse into the life of a shelter pet.

"I fell like we should be a voice for all animals, just because they can't speak, and I feel like once we're a voice, it helps them," Biles said. "So, hopefully, tonight some of these dogs can get adopted. That's the plan."

Other volunteers will spend the entire night at the kennels with the dogs. Proceeds from the event will go to help the shelter.

