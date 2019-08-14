Prime Social Poker Club announces reopening date 4 months after raid that shut it down

The Prime Social Poker Club in west Houston is seen from the air on May 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - A poker room that was shuttered after a raid earlier this year will reopen next month.

Wayne Dolcefino, a spokesman for Prime Social Poker Club, said in a written statement released Wednesday that the card-playing business will reopen Sept. 5.

Prime Social and the Post Oak Poker Club were closed in May after authorities raided the establishments, seizing equipment, records and money. Nine people were arrested and charged with money laundering, but those charges were dropped last month.

A nuisance lawsuit that had also been filed by the county against the establishments was dropped Aug. 8. Dolcefino said that lawsuit was the only thing preventing Prime Social from reopening.

“We look forward to our 11,000 members coming back and bringing a bunch of friends with them,” Dolcefino said.

Dolcefino said the operators of the poker room are looking at options to recover damages suffered during the four-month shutdown.

The criminal cases have been referred to the FBI, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.