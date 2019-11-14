Father charged after 3-year-old boy fatally shoots himself

Emergency vehicles are seen outside a home where a toddler was shot in northwest Harris County, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - The father of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself earlier this month has been charged in connection with the child's death.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Wednesday that 31-year-old Anthony Love has been charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting at a home in the 6400 block of Skyview Drive.

Authorities said the day of the shooting that the child appeared to have gotten ahold of a loaded gun at the home when two adults were present.

Officials said a warrant has been issued for Love's arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.