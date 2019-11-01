Toddler with gunshot wound flown to hospital from northwest Harris County home

Emergency vehicles are seen outside a home where a toddler was shot in northwest Harris County, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - A 3-year-old in northwest Harris County was airlifted to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 6400 block of Skyview Drive.

In a press conference, Gonzalez said the child is in critical condition.

According to a tweet by Gonzalez, the circumstances of the shooting are unknown. At least two adults and four to five children, from infants to teens, were in the home at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

