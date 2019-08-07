David Temple could be sentenced Wednesday in 1999 killing of wife

David Temple takes a seat in a Houston courtroom Aug. 7, 2019, as the sentencing phase of his retrial continues.

HOUSTON - David Temple’s retrial in the 1999 slaying of his wife could come to an end Wednesday, as closing arguments are expected during the sentencing phase.

Temple was convicted Tuesday of murder in the shooting death of his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, at their Katy home a little more than 20 years ago.

It’s the second time David Temple has been convicted of the crime. He was found guilty of killing Belinda Temple in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison. He was released in 2016 after the conviction was overturned on grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Closing arguments were scheduled to begin about 10 a.m.

