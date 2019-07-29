2 found dead inside tank truck at high school track field, HFD says

HOUSTON - Two men were found dead inside a tank truck at a Houston high school, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD said the two victims were found Monday morning inside a large hydroseeding spreader truck that was parked on the track at Wisdom High School in southwest Houston.

Firefighters initially responded to an extraction call.

According to HFD, the first man opened the tank, was overcome by fumes and collapsed into the tank truck, which spreads grass seed and fertilizer.

The second man tried to help the first man, but he also was overcome by fumes and collapsed, HFD said.

HFD said a third man called 911.

#Breaking: According to @HoustonFire 2 men died after they were overcome by fumes and fell into the tank of a mobile seeding tank at Wisdom High School. HazMat crews are on scene now. Updates on @KPRC2 at 11. pic.twitter.com/Oha5wfzSkS — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) July 29, 2019

HazMat crews are monitoring the tank for toxic fumes.

Houston Independent School District police are handling the investigation and said they are not sure of the chemicals inside the tank, but said the fumes are contained.

