Senator says Grand Parkway funding will not be cut

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Despite the need for a hearing and a vote, a state senator said Thursday that he is confident the funding for the Grand Parkway will not be cut from next year’s transportation program.

The Grand Parkway is a partially finished, 180-mile, looped toll road.

Channel 2 Investigates reported last week that several sections, particularly the southwestern end of the toll road, could lose funding. That’s about 70 miles of improved road in Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties that might not happen.

Sen. Larry Taylor is optimistic that is not the case.

Taylor posted on Facebook, in part, “I am proud to report I am working with the Texas Transportation Commission and I am confident that segment B&C of the Grand Parkway with remain in the 2020 UTP.”

Texas Department of Transportation officials wouldn't confirm Taylor's claims but offered this statement:

“TxDOT’s proposed 10-year project plan for 2020 is currently in the public comment phase through August 12th. This means it is still being discussed and the public has the opportunity to provide input before the Texas Transportation Commission is expected to vote on it in late August. Public comments can be made here or by searching online for 'UTP public comment.'”

