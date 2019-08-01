Defense rests in David Temple trial

HOUSTON - The defense rested Thursday evening in the retrial of David Temple, the former high school football coach accused of killing his wife.

In the courtroom Thursday, the jury watched a video of Temple's father, Ken Temple, giving a deposition in November 2017.

The defense used the elder Temple's testimony to try to prove that David Temple couldn't have killed his wife that night in January 1999 because he had taken their 3-year-old son shopping and to a nearby park.

The last witness was the primary investigator in the case, Harris County Detective Mark Schmidt. He already testified for the prosecution earlier in the trial. The defense wanted to question him again.

David Temple was convicted of murdering his wife, Belinda Temple, in 2007. Both were Katy teachers. Belinda Temple was eight months pregnant at the time. She was killed by a shotgun blast to her head in a bedroom closet of their home.

David Temple served nine years in prison until his conviction was overturned in 2016 after an appeals court found there had been prosecutorial misconduct.

Both sides have rested.

The judge said the jury would hear closing statements Monday and begin deliberations.

The trial has lasted nearly four weeks.

