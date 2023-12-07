Nearly 5 years later and no suspect: A timeline of the Tomball woman killed while setting up for garage sale

On January 25, 2019, which is two years to the day, 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza was shot in her front yard while setting up for a garage sale.

TOMBALL, Texas – It was a shooting that shocked most Houstonians. Not only was it bizarre, but it seemed to be random.

It was Jan. 25, 2019, when a woman was gunned down while setting up for a garage sale at her home in northwest Harris County.

The incident left deputies, neighbors and investigators puzzled. And the most shocking part -- the entire shooting was captured on surveillance video.

But, almost five years later, there are still no arrests, motives, or potential leads.

So what happened on the morning of Jan. 25? Let’s walk through the events from that day up until now:

Friday, Jan. 25

Elizabeth Barraza, 29, went to Starbucks before setting up for her garage sale.

Barraza was seen on surveillance video setting up her driveway for the garage sale.

Her husband, Sergio, leaves for work shortly after.

Just before 7 a.m., a black pickup truck is seen pulling up and a suspect, who appears to be a woman, gets out of the vehicle and walks up to Barraza.

The woman pulls something out of her jacket and shoots Barraza three times.

The suspect stands over Barraza and shoots another time.

The suspect runs back to her black pickup truck and drives off.

A neighbor from across the street calls 911. Said they heard four gunshots and saw a black vehicle leave the scene.

Police responded to the home in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive near Princeton Place Drive.

Barraza is transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies questioned her husband.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Barraza was pronounced dead at the hospita l.

Surveillance video was released to the public showing the traumatic attack.

Friday, Feb. 1

The family of Barraza held a news conference calling for Justice for their loved one. Over 100 of Barraza’s family and friends were present.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a reward in hopes of finding the shooter.

They also sold shirts that said “Justice For Liz, May the Force Be With You. Always.”

Saturday, Feb. 2

Private Celebration of Life held for Barraza.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Crime Stoppers of Houston announces a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Jan. 25, 2021

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wallace Wyatt spoke with KPRC 2 about the shooting, specifically about the newly released surveillance video.

The new video came from a neighbor’s nest doorbell camera, which showed the suspect drive past the house, turn around, come back, and park their vehicle. The suspect then gets out to approach Barraza, while in boots, a nightgown dress, or a muumuu and possibly wearing a wig.

Jan. 25, 2022

Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in Barraza’s shooting.

Harris County Detective Wyatt said Barraza’s case is not a cold case and it’s still active. He confirmed he was in Miami, Florida interviewing a person of interest.

Dec. 2023

Texas Rangers, the FBI and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit join Barraza’s case.

Detectives confirmed they had gathered new leads but did not go into detail.

Texas Rangers, the FBI and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit join Barraza's case.

Detectives confirmed they had gathered new leads but did not go into detail.