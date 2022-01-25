Reward increases to 50K in case of woman killed while setting up garage sale in NW Harris County 3 years ago

On January 25, 2019, which is two years to the day, 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza was shot in her front yard while setting up for a garage sale.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday to ask for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for the death of a woman who was gunned down in her front yard while setting up for a garage sale three years ago.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, marks the third anniversary of 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza’s murder, which remains unsolved.

Detectives working her case said they haven’t given up and still hope the public can help them turn this murder mystery into a murder conviction.

Crime Stoppers announced that the reward has increased to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest that will solve this case.

Harris County Detective Wallace Wyatt said this is not a cold case and is still active. He said investigators were recently in Miami, Florida interviewing a person of interest.

“We will never give up,” said Barraza’s father, Bob Nuelle.

He their goal is to bring this investigation to the next stage. He said more than 145 people have helped him and his family raise an additional $35,000 to increase the reward in hopes that someone will come forward.

“50,000 reasons for someone to do the right thing to get this coward off the street,” Nuelle said.

Barraza’s husband, Sergio Barraza, said they hope to get Justice for Liz and hope to get it this year.

“Somebody out there knows something,” Sergio said.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said unsolved cases are unfinished business for law enforcement and those who are in prosecution will always be there to bring the family justice.

“Sometimes it takes years, but they will eventually get justice,” Ogg said.