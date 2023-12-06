HISD Superintendent to hold monthly briefing day after district releases failing accountability scores

(Stephen Spillman For The Texas Tribune, Stephen Spillman For The Texas Tribune)

Mike Miles speaks on the "Superintendent Confidential" panel at The Texas Tribune Festival in 2014. Miles was announced as the state-appointed superintendent of Houston ISD.

HOUSTON – The second of a series of meetings discussing the changes at the Houston Independent School District will be underway this afternoon.

Since the Texas Education Agency took over the largest school district in Texas earlier this year and appointed superintendent Mike Miles, a slew of changes have been made throughout the district -- most notably, the NES model.

Deemed “Straight from the Source,” the meetings are set to help staff and community members learn more about what’s happening in the district.

Principals from across HISD are supposed to showcase their schools and students, detailing the new strategies they are implementing.

Wednesday’s meeting comes after the district reported an increase in the number of D and F-rated campuses.

Although Miles said the results of the analysis of the 2022-2023 state accountability data weren’t a surprise to him, he said he’s focused on improving the low ratings.

“These of course are unofficial until TEA, if ever, can report it, but they’re accurately based on the raw data, which we have,” Miles said.

Miles said that there are 52 F-rated HISD campuses, 59 schools with D ratings, and 64 with C ratings.

“We have a lot of work to do is the main message,” Miles said during the news conference. “We have a lot of schools that are struggling... We went into this year knowing that we would have a lot of work to do, especially around the quality of instruction, which is the leading indicator of academic achievement and hence accountability.”

The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. KPRC 2 reporter Candace Burns will be covering it on air at 10 p.m., and click2Houston will livestream the event.

