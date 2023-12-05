‘A lot of work to do’: HISD’s number of D and F-rated schools much higher than in past years, Superintendent Miles says

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the analysis of the 2022-2023 state accountability data.

According to Miles, the number of D and F schools is much higher than in the past. The superintendent said that according to raw data, there are 52 F-rated HISD campuses, 59 schools with D ratings and 64 with C ratings.

“We have a lot of work to do is the main message,” Miles said. “We have a lot of schools that are struggling.”

Miles said the district is working to increase the ratings at these schools with the models used at New Education System campuses. According to the district, NES schools are priority campuses in HISD that are provided with resources and support to dramatically improve outcomes for their students. Miles is also hoping that the district can increase overall reading scores.

Miles said he isn’t sure when the official ratings will be released. He plans to release the raw data to schools in January.

According to the district’s website, the state accountability system uses student assessments (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR) but also makes use of additional indicators to provide parents and taxpayers greater detail on the performance of a district or charter and each campus throughout the state.

The state accountability system uses a performance domain framework that considers three areas:

Student Achievement: Evaluates performance across all subjects for all students, on both general and alternate assessments, College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) indicators, and graduation rates.

School Progress: Measures district and campus outcomes in two areas: the number of students that grew at least one year academically (or are on track) as measured by STAAR results and the achievement of all students relative to districts or campuses with similar economically disadvantaged percentages.

Closing the Gaps: Uses disaggregated data to demonstrate differentials among racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic backgrounds and other factors. The indicators are included in this domain, as well as the domain’s construction, align the state accountability system with the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Overall scores and ratings are determined by a weighted average of the individual domain scores.