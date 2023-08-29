Focus on Fleming Middle School: HISD to reduce achievement gap between students

HOUSTON – Thousands of families in Houston started the new school year under new leadership after the Texas Education Agency appointed a new superintendent and board of managers to oversee the largest district in Texas.

The change has been met with mixed emotions and some controversy.

HISD’s Fleming Middle School is one of the 28 schools that HISD has labeled a high priority campus.

It has been reconstituted and will operate under Superintendent Mike Miles’ “new education system.”

Fleming Middle School, located on Houston’s northside, near fifth ward, sits in what is called an underserved community, which means the people who live here often face barriers to important resources like sufficient employment, adequate food, and healthcare.

Out of the 380 students who are enrolled, 60% are black, 38% are Hispanic and 1% of the student body is white.

The school holds a “B” rating from the Texas Education Agency, but the campus is still undergoing what Miles calls “systematic wholescale reform.”

Instruction, curriculum, libraries and school hours will all operate differently this year because of the reform.

Miles has dedicated his first year to overhauling 28 schools that feed into three of the district’s lowest performing high schools.

Fleming Middle School students traditional transition to Phillis Wheatly, a historically underperforming high school. Wheatley was at the epicenter of the issues that eventually led to the tea’s decision to reorganize HISD.

Sup. Miles said the ultimate goal of the reform plan is to reduce the achievement gap between Black, brown, and white students in the district, and to make sure every student has the opportunity to have a successful future.