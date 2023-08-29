First look inside Fleming Middle School, the HISD campus KPRC 2 will spend a year exploring

HOUSTON – This school year, KPRC 2 is embarking on a yearlong project where we will spend the entire school year exploring Fleming Middle School on the northeast side of Houston.

KPRC 2 anchor and reporter Candace Burns will spend the year sharing stories from the perspective of the students, staff members, and families that make up Fleming Middle School and the surrounding community.

Fleming Middle School is one of the 28 schools HISD labeled as a high-priority campus. It has been reconstituted and will operate under Superintendent Mike Miles’ “new education system.”

On Tuesday, Candace spent the day with Miles “spot monitoring” different campuses, including Fleming, which currently holds a “B” rating from the Texas Education Agency.

Continue to follow the journey, as we take you through the ups and downs of a Houston school year.