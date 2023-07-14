Deadline approaching for educators to resign from Houston ISD without penalty

HOUSTON – Friday is the deadline for teachers with Houston Independent School District to submit their resignations without penalty.

This comes after Superintendent Mike Miles addressed parents during a meeting at Marshall Middle School Thursday evening, where he shared his vision for the future of the district and his New Education System.

“We need to evaluate principals rigorously. Right now, I think 99% of our principals have a highly effective evaluation or effective evaluation,” said Miles. “I’m sorry. Not everybody can be a great principal either. And then those principals have to coach on the field. It’s not the pieces of paper that matter.”

RELATED: Houston Independent School District to eliminate hundreds of positions at central office

According to the Texas AFT, State law required educators to resign from their contract at least 45 days before the first day of school. If educators resign after the 45-day mark, their teaching certificates could get suspended by the state for one year.

Superintendent Miles said Friday’s deadline does not apply to those moving to another position within the district.

RELATED: HISD board votes to keep Jack Yates principal after she was relieved of duties in December

Teachers who plan to resign in person can drop off their letters at the Hattie Mae White Building.

The deadline comes after three high school principals were reassigned this week and more than 500 administrative positions were cut.

RELATED CONTENT

Special meeting held to inform HISD educators about superintendent’s New Education System model

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles answers questions in first community meeting

HISD shares list of principals chosen for 28 ‘priority schools’ under new reform program

Who is Mike Miles? Texas Education Agency picks Houston ISD superintendent, commencing state takeover