‘DRAINED’ Results: How much money we’ve helped customers get back on their water bills

We are getting results from our ‘DRAINED’ investigation into Houston water bills. This week city leaders plan to address the issue at city council, hopefully with some solutions. Plus, while we are hearing from more of you who have issues others are getting the help they need.

You may remember in October we invited you to sign up and join us at a city council and share your water bill issue with city council members. 27 people out of the hundreds we’ve heard from signed up to share their story and demand answers. One of those people was Niya Valentine who was hit with a $10,000 water bill.

'DRAINED' Investigation into Houston water bill issues. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She had signed up for the city’s water usage alerts to make sure she would get notified if her usage spiked so she could check for leaks.

But she never received any notice that there were any problems with her account. Until she got a nearly $10,000 water bill.

“No leak alert, no email, no information. But when they want that money, they can find you,” said Valentine.

“I don’t understand if there’s a system in place to advise people, why did that not work? Because that could have perhaps given you an opportunity, as you said, to be able to abate the issue and you wouldn’t have been faced with that insurmountable bill the next month,” said Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston City Council District D.

“And I was told that it didn’t work. When I called the customer service, they said, ‘Oh, that doesn’t work.’ Well, why are you offering,” said Valentine.

Valentine was battling the city over the $10,000 bill since July of 2022. Friday, she told us a water department representative called to tell her they were wiping that 10-thousand dollars off of her account because the city did not notify her and because the city skipped a bill, which allowed her leak to flow for 60 days.

So far, we’ve help get $110,158.69 back on inaccurate water bills.

Steps you can take to dispute your own water bill

You can continue sending us the issues you have with your water bill. We can’t get back to everyone right now but in the meantime, there are steps you can take to potentially get money back on your own.

#1 Take bill off auto pay

As soon as you open or see a bill that seems off, unusually high or just wrong, take your bill off of auto pay.

You don’t want to be billed for an amount you might be fighting. Getting your money back after the fact could take months and in some cases the water department will only issue a credit.

#2 Call and email water department

Call the water department and email them so you have proof of the date that you reached out.

Keep records of each person you talk to.

#3 Water bill history - was meter reading estimated?

Look at your water bill history. Was your meter reading estimated? It should say this on the bill. City code says the city can only estimate your meter readings three months in a row before they have to read it manually.

We’ve seen customers who had estimated reads for months and when the city got an actual read the city played catch up on the charges.

Check for water leaks at your meter and around your home

You should also check your home for water leaks. We’ve put a step-by-step guide for doing this here.

If you call the city to contest, protest or appeal your water bill they have to flag your account and put a hold on it while they investigate. You will not be charged late fees, and you will not be responsible for the bill until the city completes its investigation.

Amy Davis joins producer Andrea Slaydon to discuss the KPRC 2 'DRAINED' Investigation. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

