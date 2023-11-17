Viewers react to Houston’s mayor calling Investigator Amy Davis ‘Rude!’ and refusing to answer questions

Houston Mayor refuses to answer questions from Investigator Amy Davis about the KPRC 2 'DRAINED' Investigation. Amy has asked repeatedly to meet with the Mayor.

“You are very, VERY rude!”

That is what the mayor of Houston told Investigator Amy Davis when she tried to get him to answer questions about our ‘DRAINED’ Investigation into water bill issues. KPRC 2 viewers are reacting to how the mayor handled the situation.

The mayor ignored Amy’s repeated requests for an interview. So, Amy showed up to an event and waited until it was over to ask the Mayor questions.

He refused.

“Amy, you are very rude! Let me finish. You came to me now. you’re interrupting this event that deals with a specific subject matter. I don’t appreciate that, and so I will not be talking to you,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Davis responded saying, “But, you already said you wouldn’t talk to me before this.”

“I told you years ago when you were rude and disrespectful that I was done with you,” said Mayor Turner.

Then Davis fired back saying, “Because you keep running from questions that are important to taxpayers.”

Here’s what some of you had to say about what went down.

KPRC 2 viewers react to our KPRC 2 Investigation where the Houston Mayor refused to talk with Investigator Amy Davis. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

What do you think? Post your own comment below!

The KPRC 2 Investigates team will not stop our ‘DRAINED’ Investigation until we get better answers for you. Email Investigator Amy Davis and Producer Andrea Slaydon if you need help. You can also look through the many ‘DRAINED’ stories we have done to see if you can find the help you need there.