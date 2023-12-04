Wrong-way driver charged after fatally striking man in crash, blaming GPS

HOUSTON – A wrong-way driver who blamed her GPS after hitting and killing a man in the Heights Thursday has been charged in the crash, the Houston Police Department announced Monday.

Sherry Ann Parsons, 32, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 351st State District Court. A booking photo of Parsons, who is hospitalized, is not available for release at this time.

Police said the identity of the victim, a 34-year-old man, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Parsons was driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander northbound in the southbound lanes of North Shepherd Drive at about 11:35 p.m. when investigators said she struck a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the driver of the Volkswagen dead at the scene. Police said paramedics transported Parsons to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

When investigators questioned Parsons, she allegedly blamed her GPS for taking her in the wrong direction. The suspect was determined to be impaired and subsequently charged in the crash, HPD said.

Once Parsons is released from the hospital, she will be taken to the Harris County Jail.