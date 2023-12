HOUSTON – A man is now dead after police said a wrong-way driver collided with him head-on in the Heights.

The crash reportedly took place on N Shepard Drive at West 7th Street.

According to Houston police, a woman was headed the wrong way down Shepard when she collided with driver who was headed northbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

When investigators interviewed the at-fault driver, she reportedly blamed her GPS for taking her in the wrong direction.