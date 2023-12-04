Suspect arrested, charged after fatally shooting another gunman, 3 others in Midtown

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting that left one dead and three others hurt.

Drequan Watkins, 26, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gray Street in Midtown on April 17.

RELATED: ‘Do you remember me?’: Suspect shoots man, innocent bystander before being fatally shot by another gunman

HPD says it all started when a gunman walked up to the first victim and said something along the lines of, ‘Do you remember me?’ before opening fire, and shooting him.

Afterward, authorities say the first gunman left the scene and was walking along Gray Street near Main when a second gunman came out from behind a restaurant and began shooting at him.

At some point during that shooting, another innocent person was wounded by the second round of stray bullets. That innocent person was said to be a rideshare driver.

RELATED: ‘It could’ve happened to anybody’: Man using walker shot in leg in deadly Midtown shooting

The first gunman, identified as Kevin Lee, 62, died at the scene. Police believe he was one of the two shooters involved in the incident.

The second gunman, Watkins, was identified via photos obtained from surveillance video. Police arrested Watkins and filed charges against him on Dec. 1.

Watkins was booked into Harris County Jail.