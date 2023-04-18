1 killed, 3 wounded in series of shootings in Midtown, police say

A person has been pronounced dead after they were reportedly involved in a shooting in Midtown on Monday.

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after they were reportedly involved in a series of shootings in Midtown on Monday.

According to Houston police, the first shooting took place near Gray and Travis Street.

HPD says it all started when a gunman walked up to the first victim and said something along the lines of, ‘Do you remember me?’ before opening fire, and shooting him.

During that shooting, police say an innocent bystander was wounded by a stray bullet.

Afterward, authorities say the first gunman left the scene and was walking along Gray Street near Main when a second gunman came out from behind a restaurant and began shooting at him.

The first gunman was reportedly killed, and at some point during that shooting, another innocent person was wounded by the second round of stray bullets.

That innocent person was said to be a rideshare driver.

Investigation into what prompted these shootings is underway.