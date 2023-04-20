‘It could’ve happened to anybody’: Innocent bystander shot in deadly Midtown shooting speaks

HOUSTON – Multiple people were shot in a busy part of Midtown Monday, when two men opened fire on Gray Street near Fannin.

The man believed to be original shooter was killed by the other alleged gunman who Houston police are still hoping to catch up with. Meanwhile, three other men who were shot are now recovering.

KPRC 2 spoke exclusively to one of those men who said he was minding his business when trouble found him.

Marcellious Jefferson said everything seemed normal around 6 p.m. Monday in Midtown. Within the blink of an eye, all that changed. By the time he realized the danger growing just inches away, it was too late.

“I was just in the right place at the wrong time. It could’ve happened to anybody,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson said while waiting to meet with the mother of his daughter, he got caught up in a violent confrontation between two men he’d never seen before.

“I saw him (the original shooter) cross the street cause he had his hand folded like this here, and he said what’s up now… remember me? And the shots just rang out,” he said.

Because of an accident four years ago that left him without a knee, Jefferson said he had no choice but to freeze in place as the shooter’s target ran right in front of him.

“I was sitting on a walker and I can’t run,” Jefferson said.

He said at first, he didn’t even know he’d been shot.

“Finally got enough strength to make it to my car which was across the street and that’s when I felt the blood running down my leg,” he said.

Jefferson said he was able to get help from a nearby officer who applied pressure to his wound until paramedics arrived. Meanwhile, the 62-year-old man who was said to have shot and wounded Jefferson as well as his intended target, didn’t make it far.

“Someone down there shot him and killed him,” Jefferson said.

Houston police released an image of the alleged second shooter. They’re not sure why he got involved but said in the process of him killing the original shooter, he also struck a ride-share driver who happened to be in the area. As the victims work to recover, Jefferson is acknowledging his faith.

“I talk to God every day. Like I said it was just a freak accident,” he said.

Jefferson said doctors can’t do surgery to remove the bullet because it’s too far into his bone. He’s setting up a GoFundMe account to help with ongoing medical expenses.

As for the second gunman who allegedly killed the first shooter and wounded another innocent bystander, he’s not been charged right now but is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police or Crimestoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.