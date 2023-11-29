Signs of domestic violence in your college-aged kid’s dating life that you may be missing

Houston – It’s only natural that your kids grow up and start dating, especially once they head off to college or start a new life chapter.

It can be an exciting time for your child, but you may also see concerning signs indicating something else may be going on.

We talked with four advocates for domestic violence victims about some of those red flags:

Their partner is overly concerned about your child’s whereabouts Constant text messages, especially if they’re not getting immediate responses Mandating that passwords must be shared with partner Your child is making excuses for their partner’s behavior Your child is self-isolating from family or friends

Advocates say it’s important to approach your loved one with care and not use a tone or words that sound like you’re blaming or shaming them for their relationship.

