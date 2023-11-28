Idea from Amy: How you can help on this #GivingTuesday

If you are looking for ways to give this ‘Giving Tuesday’ I have an idea for you!

So many of you stepped up in a big way for a 92-year-old Navy veteran we introduced you to earlier this year. You may remember, that what started as an interview about a big water bill, turned into a huge months-long community effort.

I got a first-hand look at the work done by The Restoration Team, the main group that helped in the Jessie Lara renovation project. This group is run by volunteers and uses donated materials to help those in need.

TRT repaired rotten wood flooring in Jessie Lara’s home, building him a ramp to make it easier to get in and out of his home with his walker, and doing some other improvements. As more people stepped up to help, crews from The Restoration Team managed the entire renovation project. You can help by donating to TRT here.

Dozens of volunteers and community groups worked for MONTHS to help rebuild Lara’s home. It was so heartwarming to see people working together to help someone they didn’t even know!

You may remember Jessie Lara’s niece contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she couldn’t get help from the City of Houston with her uncle’s huge water bill. The ‘DRAINED’ team discovered Lara had a leak in his underground water pipes.

One thing led to another and Jessie got repairs done to his entire home.

Inspired by Jessie: Help available for Houston Veterans

When I first met Jessie Lara I learned he was not utilizing any veteran benefits that could help him with several issues he was having. That’s when we realized, that a lot of you may have help available to you that you do not know about.

From rent relief to medical care needs there are resources available for Veterans in our community.

I put together this list of 20+ ways veterans can get help

Houston city leaders take action on water billing issues following KPRC 2 DRAINED investigations

The Houston mayor may think I’m ‘rude’ for asking questions about the water department but he now says he has a plan to address high water bill issues in our city.

He made the announcement last week, the same day multiple Houston City Council members submitted a notice to place water bill relief on the city council agenda. This is all a result of KPRC 2′s DRAINED investigations.

We will let you know what happens!

Do you have a topic idea for me or a question? Email AskAmy@kprc.com.