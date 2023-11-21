Driver leading HCSO deputies on pursuit killed in crash in north Houston: What we know

HOUSTON – A driver was killed in a crash after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Monday, authorities said.

HCSO Watch Command said they received reports about a driver in a dark Chevy evading deputies at around 8:18 p.m.

According to investigators, the chase began in the 1000 block of Little York. The vehicle crashed into freeway pillar signs on Hardy Street and North Loop close to 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet said why deputies were attempting to pull the driver over.