LA MARQUE, Texas – The La Marque Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 67-year-old woman.

According to police, Blanca Vasquez wandered away from her residence in the 1800 block of Austin at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen since.

Vasquez reportedly has Alzheimer’s.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with black pants.

If you have any information or have seen her, you are asked to please contact the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9269.