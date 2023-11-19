KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Graham Cracker, the perfect holiday pup 🐶

HOUSTON – Meet Graham Cracker, the perfect addition to your family this holiday season.

This handsome boy is full of energy and would love to bring some of that holiday spirit to your family this season.

Graham Cracker is super adventurous. The ideal home for him would be with someone who loves the outdoors, hiking, running and swimming.

Graham Cracker also loves to play with his toys, play tug, and fetch with his future owner.

Like any other dog, he loves a good treat and will sit perfectly still for a yummy snack!

If you’re interested in welcoming Graham Cracker into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

