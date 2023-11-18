Neighbors said they feared man accused of murdering 2 family members, sexual assault

HOUSTON – Tyler Langdon made a big yawn as the judge spoke during his first court appearance.

“You’re accused of the capital felony offense of capital murder, multi-murder,” the judge said.

Records show Langdon has a criminal history dating back to 2015. He has previous arrests for trespassing and criminal mischief at the home where his grandmother and aunt lived. In those cases, A protection order was filed. Another order appointing mental health counsel was issued. Orders to dismiss those cases were filed.

“We’re terrified of him,” said Neva Rhodus.

Neva Rhodus lives next door to Langdon’s grandmother’s previous home. She said neighbors have had issues with him in the neighborhood in the past. She called the police about Langdon after she said he knocked on her door.

“It was discovered he had been hiding in my lower bathroom shower,” said Rhodus.

She said the second time, police showed up after he was spotted on her patio.

“When they (police) asked him why he was here, his quote to them was, ‘This was a friend of mine and I just wanted to stop by and tell her I loved her,’ but I did not know Tyler,” said Rhodus.

Rhodus said neighbors spotted him in the area on Wednesday. That night, investigators said he killed his grandmother using a gun and knife before dumping her body in an abandoned parking lot. Detectives received a 911 call from a young girl at a home on Deep Meadow Drive, where she told police he sexually assaulted her and killed the two women. His aunt’s body was found inside the home.

Rhodus said did not know Langdon’s family well, but knew his grandmother cared for him.

“She was a lovely person and I know she tried to help him and I know she loved him,” said Rhodus.

Records show an order was filed to provide Langdon with mental health services while he’s in jail. During Friday’s court appearance, Langdon’s defense asked the judge for a lower bond, considering his mental health history.

“He was previously a client of our mental health division. He does have a long history of noted mental health concerns requiring medication.”

Langdon’s history with mental health could play a factor in whether or not the case goes to trial. Dr. Robert Borland is the Chief of Staff at the Menninger Clinic Chief of Staff. He said people diagnosed with mental illness are typically not violent. He said it is rare for someone to be ruled mentally incompetent for trial.

“What it actually takes is that a person has to, and usually a psychiatrist has to, go to a court and convince a judge not merely that this person is potentially dangerous because that doesn’t really mean very much, but that they’re really at imminent danger. In other words, I would have to be able to say to a judge that I Interviewed this patient, my decision is that if we let this person go, they’re going to go out and they’re going to hurt someone or themselves,” said Dr. Borland.

Langdon is being held in Harris County Jail without bond.