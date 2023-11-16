Mom, grandmother shot and killed at 2 separate locations in NW Harris Co.; 25-year-old relative taken into custody

Live updates below

HOUSTON – Authorities are working to get answers after a mother and a grandmother were shot and killed overnight at two separate locations.

The first scene was in the 9730 block of Wortham Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene after a witness reportedly heard gunshots around 9:35 p.m. and later called 911 around 10:30 pm when she saw a woman lying on the ground.

HCSO deputies said a 66-year-old woman’s body was found inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds and additional trauma to the body.

The next scene was in northwest Harris County in the 11510 block of Deep Meadow Drive near Cedar Bluff.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. B. Beall, a 12-year-old girl called 911 around 2:50 a.m. early Thursday morning and said that her mom had been shot and killed. The woman believed to be in her 30s, was found dead in a bedroom at the home.

When deputies arrived, they noticed a truck that matched the description of the vehicle that was at the first location where the 66-year-old woman was found dead on Wortham.

Investigators have determined the 66-year-old victim is the 12-year-old child’s grandmother.

The child told authorities that the 25-year-old suspect was her cousin. He was taken into custody inside the residence on Deep Meadow.

The child was taken to the hospital after telling authorities that her cousin sexually assaulted her.

At this time, deputies are working to determine a motive in this case and are waiting on a search warrant for the 25-year-old’s white 4-door Silverado and for the house.

KPRC 2′s T.J. Parker is on Deep Meadow Drive and will provide updates when they become available.