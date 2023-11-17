Man accused of mutilating grandmother’s body before shooting her, his aunt to death

HOUSTON – New disturbing details were revealed Friday morning when the 25-year-old man accused of shooting his grandmother and aunt to death made his first court appearance.

Tyler Langdon has since been charged with capital murder (multi-murder) after allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old relative and then killing his grandmother and aunt.

Langdon was brought into the courtroom alone, while disturbing details about his case were revealed. Prosecutors also asked the magistrate judge not to issue him a bond.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 15, officers were called to an abandoned bank off Wortham Boulevard around 11 p.m. when a custodian who worked at a school nearby said she heard gunshots. Later on, when her son picked her up from work, she said he saw a body in the parking lot of the abandoned bank.

Officers responded and said they found a woman, believed to be in her 60s, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head, her pants pulled down to her ankles, and part of her body mutilated. Investigators later discovered this was Langdon’s grandmother.

While deputies investigated the woman’s murder, they received another call from a 12-year-old girl who stated that she had been sexually assaulted and her mother and grandmother had been shot and killed.

“Officers then became aware of a call for service in which a 12-year-old female reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a person later identified as the defendant and that the defendant had shot her mother and grandmother,” prosecutors said. “The 12-year-old stated that the murders occurred sometime around midnight and that the defendant was currently sleeping in her bed.”

Officers responded to the home located on Deep Meadow Drive and found the 12-year-old victim. She was immediately taken to the hospital for an exam. Langdon was also found inside the home, and officers said he surrendered while armed with a nine-millimeter handgun and a folding pocket knife.

While checking the home, officers said they found the 12-year-old’s mother in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said during interrogations, Langdon confessed to killing his grandmother by taking her to the bank parking lot, shooting her, and then mutilating part of her body with a folding knife before returning to the 12-year-old’s home and shooting her mother.

Investigators said Langdon was not supposed to be at the home and that he had been convicted of criminal mischief and trespassing at the home in April.

There was no ruling on Langdon’s bond Friday morning, instead, the magistrate judge deferred the decision to a district court.

An emergency order of protection has been issued for the 12-year-old.