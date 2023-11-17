‘He’s an original’: Khambrel Marshall announces retirement from KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Bittersweet.

That’s the only word any of us at KPRC 2 can think of as we prepare to honor and celebrate the career and legacy of our own Khambrel Marshall.

On Friday, Khambrel announced to our loyal Houston viewers and our KPRC 2 family that he will officially be signing off for one last time to enjoy his life as a husband, father, and papa.

Khambrel will be retiring after nearly 48 years in the industry, with 36 of those being employed by our parent company, Graham Media.

Not only is he a meteorologist, he is the host of Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, where he invites elected officials and community leaders to talk about major political topics that directly impact our area.

“For almost 48 years, I have been blessed to work in this amazing industry that has put me in positions of responsibility as sports director, news anchor, executive producer, and meteorologist in six stations in five states. 36 of those years have been with Post-Newsweek/Graham Media stations, and it has been an honor to work with and for the best station group in the country. It’s simply time to rest,” said Khambrel.

KPRC 2′s General Manager Phil Lane expressed his deepest gratitude and admiration for Khambrel, noting his positive impact on the Houston area.

“Not many people can boast that they’ve spent a lifetime in service to their community. Then again, there’s no one quite like Khambrel Marshall. He’s an original,” Lane wrote. “During election season, he’s our political specialist, deftly moving from issue to issue and candidate to candidate, helping to break down political issues to ensure viewers are prepared and educated about upcoming elections. As a Meteorologist, he’s helped people prepare for severe weather and keep their families safe. He’s been a voice of calm during times of adversity.”

He is also known around the community as someone who has shared his talents with nonprofit organizations. Big Brothers Big Sisters, March of Dimes, Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure, and the YMCA of Greater Houston all carry the imprint of his service and leadership.

It doesn’t stop there.

Khambrel is also the fearless leader who spearheads our KPRC 2 Internship program, where dozens of students from area universities get first-hand experience while working in a newsroom.

Over the years, he has guided hundreds of students through the program with many who decide to live out their career as journalists.

Many people in the newsroom and the greater Houston area have grown to know and love Khambrel as he easily makes anyone he comes in contact with feel like part of his family.

Affectionately known as Mr. Bow Tie, he, along with his wife Debbie, has three daughters, two amazing sons-in-law, and three grandchildren which he plans to spend lots of time enjoying.

Khambrel Marshall and his wife Debbie Marshall on their wedding day, Sept. 1, 1979 (Image provided by Khambrel Marshall)

Khambrel Marshall and his wife Debbie Marshall on their wedding day, Sept. 1, 1979 (Image courtesy of Khambrel Marshall)

This little guy is perfect to put a smile on his Papa's face! I'm really loving my grandson! Little Ronnie is sporting his Thanksgiving Bow-tie with flair, don't you think? KPRC2 / Click2Houston Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Khambrel Marshall's Daughter, Camille, and granddaughter. (Khambrel Marshall's Facebook page)

Meteorologist Khambrel Marshall shows off his two daughters, wife, and dog, Prince.

SEE ALSO: 70 things to know about Khambrel Marshall as we celebrate his 70th birthday

Khambrel is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Arizona State University. It is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

He’s been part of the KPRC 2 team since 1999.

His advice to up-and-coming journalists? “I got into journalism so I could make a difference in the lives of the people in my community. My advice to the next generation of journalists? ALWAYS strive for the truth and both sides of the story and NEVER offer an opinion. No one cares - they want the truth from you so that they can form their own opinions.”

Khambrel’s last day will be Wednesday, Dec. 13.