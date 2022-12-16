70 things to know about Khambrel Marshall as we celebrate his 70th birthday

HOUSTON – Get out your party hats and help KPRC 2’s beloved Khambrel Marshall celebrate his 70th birthday this weekend!

Khambrel joined the KPRC 2 team in 1999, but his career and life have been about much more than what he’s done in the news studio.

He’s one of the rare broadcasters who has done sports, news, and weather. He’s also the host of a weekly public affairs program featuring the newsmakers in our community, and he’s used his voice and his presence to positively impact many different charitable causes.

He’s a role model and mentor for so many at KPRC 2 and in our community. On his special birthday, we are celebrating this outstanding Houstonian and giving you a chance to get to know him even better.

Here are 70 interesting facts about KPRC 2’s Khambrel Marshall:

Khambrel Marshall with his mother Francetta and sister Juanda (KPRC 2)

Khambrel Marshall was born in North Carolina on Dec. 17, to his father, Cambrel , and his mother, Francetta. His mother had an undergraduate and a master’s degree in sociology and was successful in the social work field. His parents were his biggest inspiration when it comes to his volunteer work and how he lives. He always wears a bowtie at the station.

Khambrel Marshall in a bowtie at KPRC 2. (Khambrel Marshall's Facebook page)

5. Khambrel has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a concentration in broadcasting from Arizona State University.

6. Production was Khambrel’s favorite class in college. He said it was the “most applicable class he ever took.”

7. Khambrel also received a certification in Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

8. Khambrel chose to get his certification in Meteorology due to a summer science seminar program at The Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California.

9. His favorite class in high school was civics as it pertained a lot to history.

10. Khambrel is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Arizona State University. It is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. His fondest memory of Kappa Alpha Psi was being an undergraduate host of the organization’s National Convention in Las Vegas.

11. Khambrel was prom king in high school.

Khambrel Marshall was a king ever since he was in high school! He still is a king!! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

12. Khambrel Marshall married his wife Debbie on Sept. 1. They’ve been married for 43 years.

Khambrel Marshall and his wife Debbie Marshall on their wedding day, Sept. 1, 1979 (Image provided by Khambrel Marshall)

13. Khambrel met his wife at a night club called the “Disco Lady” through mutual friends in February 1978.

14. In a moving video, Khambrel took a look at a painful time in history while visiting a cemetery in Sugar Land in 2020. Marshall discussed his personal history, including living through the trauma of a cross being burned in his yard when he was a boy living in Arkansas. Watch that story here.

15. Khambrel has lived in Sugar Land, Texas, since 1999.

16. Khambrel has two daughters, Cami Marshall, and Danielle Marshall. He said that it has been “the most rewarding, and most memorable” thing to see his children grow up and “see the love that they share with their spouses.”

17. Khambrel was named a Houston style icon in 2020.

18. Khambrel has four grandchildren. Khambrel said that the “most rewarding sound to hear is his grandchildren call him ‘Papa.’” He also has was the special love for his oldest daughter Lynn whom he met when she was 10 and has blessed me with Sydnee and Aydin, the first grandkids.

This little guy is perfect to put a smile on his Papa's face! I'm really loving my grandson! Little Ronnie is sporting his Thanksgiving Bow-tie with flair, don't you think? KPRC2 / Click2Houston Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Khambrel Marshall's daughter, Camille, and granddaughter. (Khambrel Marshall's Facebook page)

19. According to a news article from 1985, when Khambrel moved from being a sportscaster in Connecticut to one in Miami, he became the first black sports anchor in South Florida.

20. Khambrel has been present for many big sporting events, like the World Heavyweight Championship in 1992.

21. Khambrel stays busy and committed to his work as the host of “Houston Newsmakers.”

22. Khambrel grew up in a family full of teachers. He explains here that his grandfather was a school principal and teacher at a segregated Black school in Arkansas City, Arkansas, his grandmother was a teacher and his mother was a teacher.

23. Khambrel has won an Emmy for “Guardians at Sea,” which chronicled the U.S. Coast Guard’s efforts to help Haitian and Cuban refugees in Florida. His biggest role was to be the “the eyes and ears” as he watched the U.S. Coast Guard “save lives.” Khambrel said he is, and always will be, “proud of the work they did” and that it was a “rewarding experience.”

24. Khambrel’s advice to the next generation of journalists: “ALWAYS strive for the truth and both sides of the story and NEVER offer an opinion. No one cares - they want the truth from you so that they can form their own opinions.”

25. Khambrel made the move from sports to news in Miami when he was called upon to anchor during Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

26. Khambrel is a March of Dimes honor recipient (2004 and 2006) for his volunteer work with the organization that specializes in leading “the fight for the health of all moms and babies.”

27. Khambrel also sat on the Board of Directors for the YMCA Greater Houston Area before becoming a chair, whose mission is to help the children of Houston by “empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities.”

28. Khambrel is also a trustee for Goodwill Industries, whose mission is to “change lives through the power of work” by “hiring individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive.”

29. Khambrel is a past chairman of the executive committee for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South East Texas, whose mission is to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”

30. Khambrel is a senior fellow in the American Leadership Forum, which is a one-year program that strengthens and joins leaders in the Houston and Gulf Coast areas.

31. Khambrel is a board member for the Collaboration for Children, an organization that is the “leading resource” for early childhood education in the region, committed to shaping bold, innovative approaches that improve the learning opportunities for children in their first five years of life, and providing a strong foundation that prepares them for 21st century success.

32. Khambrel is on The Houston 2036 Taskforce on Equity. In preparation for the bicentennial of Houston in 2036, the American Leadership Forum, Dialogue Houston, University of St. Thomas, University of Houston-Downtown are bringing leaders together to create and act upon a powerful vision of social justice for Houston’s future. Khambrel, as part of this taskforce, will be responsible for developing the vision, designing a plan for realizing that vision, and taking collective action to drive measurable change

33. Khambrel is an Astros fan...down to his bowtie.

34. He is the administrator of the KPRC 2 internship program and has mentored hundreds, if not thousands, of interns throughout his tenure at KPRC 2.

35. Khambrel has also been a mentor to many employees at KPRC and led a reporter trainee program, that included KPRC 2 news anchor Daniella Guzman. When Daniella returned to KPRC 2 earlier this year, she shared how Khambrel helped her grow and what he told her after her first rocky liveshot. Watch that here.

36. This is what his surprised face looks like.

37. Khambrel Marshall considered three majors in college: history, sociology, and of course, journalism.

38. He originally wanted to major sociology and go into social work, the main reason being how his mother “helped people” and the “good she did for the community.” Instead, he chose journalism to “be able to help my local community.”

39. Khambrel is a chair of YMCA Greater Houston. He has been a chair of the organization for three years, and loves its mission, as it coincides with what Khambrel calls the “basic foundation of life” which is health, adding that “during the pandemic, the YMCA was at the forefront of frontline workers minds, because we were a place that they could leave their children and know they were safe and would be looked after.”

40. While he said he loves many things about his KPRC 2 family, he said his favorite thing about working at KPRC is “the autonomy to develop ‘Houston Newsmakers’ the way I want.”

41. His favorite thing about “Houston Newsmakers” is how it allows him to talk to everyone on the weekends. He also likes how he is “always learning” from everyone, from interns to the other anchors.

42. His fondest memory of his first job is how “new everything was.”

43. His second fondest memory of his first job his how “Everyone was a teacher” and it was a classroom he was getting paid to attend.

44. Khambrel has a gardenia that is more than 20 years old that he planted on his daughter’s 16th birthday. It survived (with some love) through the February 2021 winter freeze. We love this story.

Things looked bleak after the big freeze. The Gardenia potted plant that I planted in the back yard on my daughter's... Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Thursday, May 12, 2022

45. Khambrel’s most memorable interview was with Muhammed Ali. Simply “because he is the guy known around the world.” Khambrel also had dinner with Ali and his family at an Italian restaurant in Connecticut.

46. Khambrel is a University of North Carolina fan. Just so you know where he stands when UNC and Duke go head-to-head...

And sooo UNC has another chance to beat "Dook" for a trip to the national championship! Guess who I'm rooting for? KPRC2 / Click2Houston Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Sunday, March 27, 2022

47. The best advice Khambrel ever got was from the late Bill Close, who was an anchor for KSAZ (then KOOL). His advice was “never use ‘I think.’

48. More great advice from Bill Close: “No one ever wants your opinion when it comes to journalism.”

49. What natural disaster does he remember most? Like many Houstonians he remembers Hurricane Harvey.

50. What does he remember about Hurricane Harvey? He remembers the “unbelievable rain amounts” on Houston.

51. He and certain members of the KPRC 2 team pray before natural disasters. He says they pray that they “provide accurate information” as many Houstonians rely on them to “save lives.”

52. Khambrel doesn’t vote in primary elections, in which you must choose which party’s primary you will participate. He takes Bill Close’s advice to be as neutral as possible very seriously.

53. Khambrel enjoys “sleeping as much as he enjoys reading.”

54. Khambrel wore a tie in high school! Here’s a look at what he looked like before he tried the bowtie route:

I had to get it from Fred Flinstone photography studio but this was at the start of my senior year in high school, Fall of 1969! Good luck to all those heading back to school! KPRC2 / Click2Houston Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Sunday, August 14, 2022

55. Khambrel was once the fastest guy on the track at his elementary school in California.

56. Khambrel was a drum major and had an award invented after him.

57. Khambrel played clarinet and bass clarinet during high school.

58. Khambrel is a history buff and is obsessed with the History Channel.

59. Khambrel wears make-up on air.

60. Khambrel’s favorite and most-used makeup brand is MAC.

61. Khambrel thinks he has a lot of his father’s traits -- volunteering and not having a need to “look expensive.”

62. Khambrel’s essential on-air items: He keeps it old-school when anchoring by always having a pen and notepad on hand while on air.

63. Khambrel’s “Houston Newsmakers” is a one-man band. Khambrel writes all of “Houston Newsmakers” content and scripts himself. He also produces and directs the shows.

Houston Newsmakers: Executives to sleep outside to help homeless youth

64. “Houston Newsmakers” used to be called “Beyond the Headlines.”

65. Khambrel buys fresh roses every week to display at his work desk.

66. Khambrel is a pet adoption advocate on social media. He regularly shares posts that help adoptable pets find homes.

So happy to report that "Hulk" barely got out of the building last week after his cameo with me! The phones were lit up... Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Friday, December 2, 2022

67. One of those featured pups once popped up unexpectedly during a weather segment. Check out how Khambrel handled it in the video below. The Dodo even covered it, with the headline: Weatherman Has Best Reaction After A Little Dog Interrupts The Broadcast

68. A phrase Khambrel could go without hearing? “Just living the dream!”

"Just living the dream!" That's one phrase I can go without hearing. Which one would you nix? Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

69. About Khambrel’s bowties: he said on social media: “There are far fewer than you’d imagine!”

70. Khambrel’s mantra: “A day I wake up is a great day that gives me the chance to do God’s will.”

Now that you know so much about Khambrel Marshall, share your happy birthday greetings in the comments!