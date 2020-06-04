VIDEO: Khambrel Marshall looks back at painful moments in Texas history, his personal story as protests continue across the US

SUGAR LAND, Texas – KPRC 2′s Khambrel Marshall took a look at a painful time in history while visiting a cemetery in Sugar Land.

Marshall detailed the story of finding the bodies of the “Sugar Land 95” - men and boys who were a part of the convict leasing system in Texas. They are now interred at the Bullhead Camp Cemetery in Sugar Land.

In addition to charting that history, Marshall discussed his personal history, including living through the trauma of a cross being burned in his yard when he was a boy living in Arkansas.

Watch Marshall's moving Facebook Live below