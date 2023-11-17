65º
Family of 10-year-old shot, killed at Pearland flea market to share new details of the case alongside Texas congressman

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Child killed, Child dead
Family of 10-year-old shot, killed expected to share new details of the case alongside Texas congressman

The community is awaiting more answers after a 10-year-old child was shot and killed at a flea market in Pearland last weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in the 1000 block of N. Main Street at approximately 5:34 p.m.

There were a total of five victims, three adults and two children.

Francisco Vicente Duarte, 10, was the only victim who died from his injuries.

On Friday, the family, their attorney Kim Bruno, and Congressman Al Green will host a press conference to announce the new developments in the case.

3 suspects arrested in connection with deadly Pearland flea market shooting

