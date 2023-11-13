Multiple people shot at flea market in Pearland

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PEARLAND, Texas – Multiple people have reportedly been shot at a flea market in Pearland.

According to Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer for the Pearland Police Department, the shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in the 1000 block of N. Main Street.

Shooting investigation in the 1000 Block of N Main, Pearland, TX. Media staging will be 1928 N Main in the parking lot. PIO we be there. — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) November 13, 2023

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

The Houston Police Department and Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s are assisting Pearland Police in the response.

Other details are limited at this time.

KPRC 2 has a crew en route and we will update this story with any new information we receive.