Multiple people shot at flea market in Pearland

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

PEARLAND, Texas – Multiple people have reportedly been shot at a flea market in Pearland.

According to Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer for the Pearland Police Department, the shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in the 1000 block of N. Main Street.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

The Houston Police Department and Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s are assisting Pearland Police in the response.

Other details are limited at this time.

KPRC 2 has a crew en route and we will update this story with any new information we receive.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

