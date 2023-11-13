60º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

PHOTOS: Police identify teen suspect in deadly Pearland flea market shooting

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Pearland, houston, local, news
Police have identified a suspect on Monday, who is wanted in connection to the Pearland flea market shooting that killed one child and injured four other people. (Pearland Police Department)

PEARLAND, Texas – Police have identified a suspect on Monday, who is wanted in connection to the Pearland flea market shooting that killed one child and injured four other people.

David Negrete, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he is the only suspect tied to this case. The suspect has been listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s top 10 fugitives.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the incident around 5:45 p.m. at Cole’s Flea Market in the 1000 block of North Main Street. Three adults and two children were injured in the shooting.

Officials said everyone who was injured has been transported to area hospitals.

Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer for the Pearland Police Department, said the shooting does not appear to be a targeted attack on the flea market.

Police have identified a suspect on Monday, who is wanted in connection to the Pearland flea market shooting that killed one child and injured four other people. (Pearland Police)

Previously related:

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email