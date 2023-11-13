PHOTOS: Police identify teen suspect in deadly Pearland flea market shooting

Police have identified a suspect on Monday, who is wanted in connection to the Pearland flea market shooting that killed one child and injured four other people.

PEARLAND, Texas – Police have identified a suspect on Monday, who is wanted in connection to the Pearland flea market shooting that killed one child and injured four other people.

David Negrete, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he is the only suspect tied to this case. The suspect has been listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s top 10 fugitives.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the incident around 5:45 p.m. at Cole’s Flea Market in the 1000 block of North Main Street. Three adults and two children were injured in the shooting.

Officials said everyone who was injured has been transported to area hospitals.

Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer for the Pearland Police Department, said the shooting does not appear to be a targeted attack on the flea market.

