Gov. Abbott announces $15,000 reward in Pearland flea market shooting that left child dead, 4 others injured

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the gunman involved in a shooting at a flea market in Pearland that left a child dead and injured several other people.

The suspect has been listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s top 10 fugitives.

The shooting was reported at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland, located in the 1000 block of N. Main Street, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Sunday. A child was killed and four others, including another child were injured in the shooting.

Officials said everyone who was injured has been transported to area hospitals.

Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer for the Pearland Police Department, said the shooting does not appear to be a targeted attack on the flea market.

Rogers said currently, no one is in custody. They are asking if anyone who something to call their tip line at 281-997-5828.

“Texas mourns the loss of a precious child following the devastating tragedy in Pearland yesterday, and our hearts are with the four other victims in the hospital as they recover from their injuries,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas is deploying our full support to local law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators of this crime are caught and brought to justice. Please join Cecilia and me in prayer for the families and loved ones of those lost and injured, as well as our law enforcement officers who are working to quickly apprehend and arrest these heinous criminals. Texans with information that could lead to the arrest and capture of these criminals are urged to submit anonymous tips through the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline, the Texas 10 Most Wanted website, or the DPS Mobile App.”

In addition to $5,000 from Brazoria County Crime Stoppers, the State of Texas is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the suspects. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law, and you could earn up to the $15,000 amount listed for each fugitive. These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous. Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.