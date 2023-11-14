Suspect wanted in Pearland flea market fatal shooting turns himself in to police

The suspect who is accused of firing shots during a fatal flea market shooting in Pearland turned himself into custody on Tuesday, according to the Pearland Police Department.

PEARLAND, Texas – The suspect who is accused of firing shots during a fatal flea market shooting in Pearland turned himself into custody on Tuesday, according to the Pearland Police Department.

David Negrete, 19, was booked into the Brazoria County Jail around 10 a.m.

Related: 2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted in connection with deadly Pearland flea market shooting

10-year-old Francisco Duarte was killed in the shooting, and four other people were injured when gunfire broke out.

Julianna Espino and Cruz Meza, both 18, were also arrested on Monday in relation to the shooting. They were charged with tampering with physical evidence and making false statements to a peace officer.

Meza was also injured during the incident.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department Tip Line at 281-997-4211.

Related: Child dies, 4 others injured after ‘disturbance’ at Pearland flea market leads to gunshots

What happened?

The shooting happened on Sunday at Cole’s Flea Market in the 1000 block of North Main Street around 5:45 p.m.

Two men got into an argument and several shots were fired, which wounded five people. The victims include a 10-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 37-year-old man.

They were all rushed to local hospitals, but the 10-year-old was later pronounced dead. The 14-year-old and 16-year-old are still at the hospital.