Pearland flea market to reopen Saturday following deadly shooting. What changes are being made

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the gunman involved in a shooting at a flea market in Pearland that left a child dead and injured several other people.

PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland flea market will reopen this Saturday, days after a shooting left a child dead and four others injured on Sunday.

Cole’s Flea Market, located in the 1000 block of N. Main Street, will have security on site at the re-opening to reassure the safety of customers and staff.

The flea market released the following statement:

“Our community has been shaken to its foundation. One of our market family members lost his young life, and our grief and anger can’t be measured. Our primary concern is for the innocent bystanders who were injured, and for the community of people who lost their loved one. People often say, ‘that can’t happen here’, but it has, and it’s tragically happening everywhere. Now, it’s up to this strong and resilient community to come together to support those who are in pain and begin the long process of healing.”

What happened

On Sunday, police said the shooting, which happened around 5:45 p.m., took place after two men got into an argument and then several shots were fired.

A 10-year-old boy, Francisco Duarte, was killed and four others, 14-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 37-year-old man, were injured in the shooting.

David Negrete, 19, was named as one of the suspected shooters. Negrete was booked into the Brazoria County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.

Julianna Espino and Cruz Meza, both 18, were also arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting. They were charged with tampering with physical evidence and making false statements to a peace officer.

Meza was also injured during the incident.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department Tip Line at 281-997-4211.

Related stories: