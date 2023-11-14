61º
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Blaze, the pup who is one-of-a-kind

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Blaze would love to keep you company.

He is a beautiful Husky with black and white fur.

His heart is as warm as the sun, and he would love to light up your life.

Blaze is very playful and gets along well with humans and other dogs. He is intelligent and curious. He could easily learn many new tricks.

Blaze is one-of-a-kind because he learns commands very quickly. He also really enjoys treats.

If you’re interested in welcoming Blaze into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

